Major League Baseball is investigating why a Arizona Diamondbacks coach was wearing an electronic watch in the dugout during Wednesday's National League wild-card game against the Colorado Rockies, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Diamondbacks coach/translator Ariel Prieto was seen wearing a watch similar to ones worn by Boston Red Sox personnel against, who used the watches to steal signs from the New York Yankees' catchers during games between the team this season.

The New York Post first reported the news.

The Red Sox stopped the practice and cooperated with Major League Baseball when they were alerted they were under investigation.

The Red Sox were fined an undisclosed amount but commissioner Rob Manfred noted in his statement that "all 30 clubs have been notified that future violations of this type will be subject to more serious sanctions, including the possible loss of draft picks." Major League Baseball rules do not allow electronic devices to be used in the dugout.

The Diamondbacks won Wednesday night's game 11-8 to advance to a National League Division Series matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.