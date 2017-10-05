New York Mets third baseman David Wright had a laminotomy procedure on his lower back Thursday in Los Angeles, the team announced.

The Mets did not give a timetable for Wright's return to baseball activities.

The procedure, which is typically done to alleviate pressure in the back, comes about a month after he had surgery to fix the rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

"Throughout this entire rehab process, I have been driven to get back on the field as quickly as I can," Wright said in a statement. "That's why I had the shoulder surgery and that's why today I underwent back surgery to reduce the risk of further issues going forward. With these two surgeries behind me, I hope to be able to put on a Mets uniform again as soon as possible. My desire to play is as strong as ever."

Wright last played in the majors in May 2016 and had surgery the following month to repair a herniated disk in his neck. He was diagnosed with spinal stenosis in 2015 and appeared in only 75 regular-season games between 2015 and '16, plus 14 postseason appearances.

The seven-time All-Star spent the majority of this year rehabbing at the club's spring training complex in Florida, eventually playing in three games for Class A St. Lucie in late August before being shut down with pain in his throwing shoulder.