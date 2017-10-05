Jose Altuve joins a short list of players with three homers in a playoff game as he lifts Houston over Boston in Game 1 of the ALDS. (1:04)

HOUSTON -- Jose Altuve hit three home runs in the Houston Astros' 8-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of their American League Division Series on Thursday.

Altuve connected twice off Red Sox ace Chris Sale and then against reliever Austin Maddox at Minute Maid Park. All three were solo shots.

Altuve led the majors in batting this year. He is listed at just 5-foot-6.

This was the 10th time that a player homered three times in a postseason game. Babe Ruth did it twice.

Pablo Sandoval was the last player to hit three homers in a postseason game, doing it for San Francisco in the 2012 World Series opener against Detroit.