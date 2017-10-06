Washington Nationals' right-hander Max Scherzer, who left his final start of the regular season with a hamstring strain, is scheduled to start Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs, Nats manager Dusty Baker said on Friday.

Righty Stephen Strasburg was the starter for Game 1, with left-hander Gio Gonzalez getting the nod for the second game.

Max Scherzer is scheduled to get the ball in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Cubs. Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

An MRI revealed that the 33-year-old Scherzer only tweaked his hamstring.

A two-time Cy Young Award winner, Scherzer is 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA in 31 starts this season. He leads the National League in strikeouts (268) and WHIP (0.90), and he is considered a frontrunner to win his third Cy Young.