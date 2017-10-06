        <
          Nationals' Max Scherzer set to start Game 3 of NLDS

          3:30 PM ET
          • Eddie MatzESPN Senior Writer
          Washington Nationals' right-hander Max Scherzer, who left his final start of the regular season with a hamstring strain, is scheduled to start Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs, Nats manager Dusty Baker said on Friday.

          Righty Stephen Strasburg was the starter for Game 1, with left-hander Gio Gonzalez getting the nod for the second game.

          An MRI revealed that the 33-year-old Scherzer only tweaked his hamstring.

          A two-time Cy Young Award winner, Scherzer is 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA in 31 starts this season. He leads the National League in strikeouts (268) and WHIP (0.90), and he is considered a frontrunner to win his third Cy Young.

