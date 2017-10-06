MLB stars and Las Vegas natives Bryce Harper and Kris Bryant ask for donations to ClarkCountyNV.gov to support the victims and families of those who were affected in the Las Vegas shooting. (0:30)

WASHINGTON -- Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper are working together to help the victims of the Las Vegas shooting that left 58 dead and nearly 500 injured Sunday night.

Harper and Bryant, both Las Vegas natives, shot a PSA on Thursday which will air during Game 1 of the NLDS between their respective teams.

"The biggest thing is, Vegas is very small," Harper said after filming the PSA. "If you were born and raised there you know everybody. You know who this person is on this side of town or that side of town. Relatives, friends, whatever. So when something happens like this, it's going to hit home."

Editor's Picks Vegas tragedy 'hits home' for Nats' Harper Nats star Bryce Harper opened up for the first time since Sunday's mass shooting in his hometown of Las Vegas by saying the massacre that killed 58 people and injured about 500 "definitely hits home."

Bryant and Harper both knew people that attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival but escaped with less than life-threatening injuries.

"You don't want to see it happen to your hometown, but it's been amazing to see the people in the community come out and help," Bryant said. "I don't know if I've ever seen a response like that. People wanting to help other people. It shows that even in a time like this there are good people out there."

Added Harper: "Nurses, doctors, first responders, medics ... they're working 70 hours straight. That's how it is when you're from there. You want to lend that hand as much as you can."

Las Vegas natives Bryce Harper and Kris Bryant are hoping their PSA will influence people around the country to help those affected by the Las Vegas shooting that left 58 dead and nearly 500 injured. G Fiume/Getty Images

Harper and Bryant believe the Major League Baseball playoffs are a good time to publicize what Las Vegas is going through, and they are hopeful people around the country will help.

"In the NLDS, and the platform we have, the PSA was an easy thing to do," Bryant said. "We wanted to help out in any way we can. People are going to be struggling for a long time -- just as they are after the hurricanes. You see this country coming together. Whatever we can to get people to support, we're ready to do."

Reaching out as a duo was Harper's idea. They may be foes come Friday night, but before and after the games, Bryant and Harper are two high-profile guys from Las Vegas trying to help a city recover from an emotional moment.

"I was wondering what we can do from afar," Harper said. "It's tough. You want to go down there and help out. ... We just want to get the word out and have people provide even a dollar to whatever organization you want. It all counts."