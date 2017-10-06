Major League Baseball has completed an investigation into Arizona Diamondbacks coach Ariel Prieto, saying his Apple Watch was not used for any "baseball-related communcation" in the dugout Wednesday.

Regardless, Prieto and the Diamondbacks have been fined for him having the device in the dugout during Wednesday's wild-card game aganst the Colorado Rockies.

In a statement, MLB said its Department of Investigations "forensically examined" Prieto's watch and found no evidence that it was used for "any purpose in the dugout."

Prieto told reporters Thursday that he didn't use the watch for any illicit purpose and that it was on "airplane mode" during the game, a setting that shuts off any of the watch's communication abilities. The former big league pitcher is an extra coach who also serves as interpreter for the Diamondbacks.

He said he knows having the phone during the game violated MLB's rules, and that he apologized to manager Torey Lovullo and volunteered to turn the phone over to MLB officials.

Last month, the Boston Red Sox were fined by Major League Baseball for using an Apple Watch to relay signs to hitters.