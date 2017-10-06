CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion left Friday's American League Division Series game against the New York Yankees in the bottom of the first inning with an apparent right ankle sprain that appeared to be significant.

His ankle bent at a grotesque angle as he tried to return to second base on a soft line-drive out by teammate Jay Bruce.

Indians DH Edwin Encarnacion was in apparent pain as he left the field after suffering a right ankle sprain in the first inning Friday. Phil Long/AP Photo

Encarnacion had reached base after being hit in the knee by a pitch from Yankees starter CC Sabathia, and he advanced to second base on a Carlos Santana single. He was doubled off second by Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius on the Bruce lineout.

Encarnacion writhed in pain in the infield dirt before being helped off the field by Cleveland's training staff. He was unable to put any weight on his right leg on his way to the dugout.

The Indians said he was being evaluated by the team's medical staff to determine the extent of the injury.

Encarnacion was replaced in the batting order by Michael Brantley, who struck out against Sabathia with the bases loaded to end a Cleveland threat in the bottom of the second.

The loss of Encarnacion for an extended period would be a significant blow to the Indians. The slugger signed a three-year, $60 million deal as a free agent in the offseason and has been Cleveland's principal cleanup hitter, leading the team with 38 home runs, 107 RBIs and a .377 on base percentage.

Cleveland had a 3-2 lead after two innings in Game 2 of the best-of-five series against the Yankees.