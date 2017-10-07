WASHINGTON -- A day after saying he felt great, Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper acknowledged he could still get better more than two weeks after returning from a knee injury.

Editor's Picks Bryant, Harper team up for Las Vegas victims Las Vegas natives Kris Bryant and Bryce Harper may be trying to outdo each other between the lines, but they're working together to provide help for the victims of the Sunday's shooting.

Your guide to Saturday's NLDS games: Don't count out Washington and Arizona Already looking toward a Cubs-Dodgers rematch in the NLCS? Hold on, because the Nationals and Diamondbacks will come back in Game 2 with two top lefties.

Ultimate MLB playoff rankings: Odds for every possible matchup, top units, biggest sluggers and more From the powerhouses at the top to the wild cards hoping to make a run, we crunched the numbers to find out the Fall Classic formula. But this time of year, anything can happen. 2 Related

Harper said Saturday before Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs that he'll feel more comfortable the more at-bats he gets.

He's 4-for-22 with two walks since returning, counting his 1-for-4 showing in Washington's 3-0 loss in Game 1 Friday.

The 24-year-old missed 42 games with a bone bruise in his left knee after hyperextending it Aug. 12, when he slipped on first base.

Harper came up just short of catching a run-scoring line drive in right field during Game 1 but said he felt great and that he missed opportunities at the plate.

Harper played just five regular-season games and likened it to spring training and getting back into a rhythm of seeing live pitching.