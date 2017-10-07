A day after saying he didn't have time to see a replay of the hit batsman that turned Friday's game, New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi took the blame for not challenging the call.

"I screwed up," Girardi said in a news conference Saturday. "It's hard. It's a hard day for me. But I've got to move forward, and we'll be ready to go tomorrow."

Cleveland Indians outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning rather than striking out, and reliever Chad Green gave up a grand slam to Francisco Lindor to cut the Yankees' lead from five runs to one. The Yankees would go on to lose 9-8 in 13 innings.

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez caught the ball that replay showed hit off the knob of Chisenhall's bat on the 0-2 pitch. It should have been strike three to end the inning.

"I take responsibility for everything, and I feel horrible about it," Girardi said.

On Friday, Girardi had said his replay personnel did not have enough time to see the correct shot and that he didn't want to ruin Green's rhythm.

"There was nothing that told us that he was not hit by the pitch," Girardi said after the game. "By the time we got the super slo-mo, we are beyond a minute. It was too late. They tell us we have 30 seconds."

The Yankees trail the Indians 2-0 in the best-of-five series.

Information from ESPN's Andrew Marchand was used in this report.