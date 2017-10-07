Edwin Encarnacion's night comes to an end after a right ankle injury on a play trying to get back to second base. (1:04)

NEW YORK -- Cleveland Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion is hoping to play again this postseason after sustaining ligament damage in his right ankle during Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Manager Terry Francona said Encarnacion probably won't start Game 3 on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, "but he's not been ruled out either."

Encarnacion was wearing a boot and using crutches Saturday during a day off in the best-of-5 matchup. The Indians lead 2-0.

He said nothing is broken in his ankle and described himself as being day to day.

"I don't know if 'remarkably better' is a good word, but pretty close," Francona said of Encarnacion. "He's doing much better today. ... So we'll take our time and allow him to continue to get treatment. But if he's that close to being available, that's a really good sign. So we're obviously not going to do anything roster-wise."

The injury occurred in the first inning Friday night in a game Cleveland eventually won 9-8 in the 13th. Encarnacion was trying to get back to second base on a line drive and jammed his foot into the bag.

He was doubled off on the play. The Indians initially said he had a sprained ankle.

Encarnacion hit 38 homers with 107 RBIs in his first season with the Indians. Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $60 million contract after he spent seven-plus seasons with Toronto.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.