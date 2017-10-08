BOSTON -- The Red Sox and the city of Boston have increased security at Fenway Park for Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the Houston Astros.

A Red Sox spokesman confirmed that the police presence was in response to news reports that Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had looked for a hotel room overlooking Fenway before killing 58 people and injuring more than 500 at a music festival.

Fans were asked to arrive early because of additional screening to enter the ballpark. Law enforcement officers stood guard on the ballpark roof, scanning the neighborhood through binoculars, as the game got underway.

Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg said the team was not responding to a specific threat.