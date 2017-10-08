NEW YORK -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he is prepared to face his employment fate following the end of the team's season.

Girardi, whose four-year, $16 million contract is up at the end of the year, looked as if he was a good bet to return, until his decision-making was a main factor in his club blowing a five-run lead in Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians.

Speaking to the team's beat writers prior to Sunday's Game 3, Girardi referred to owner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman, while acknowledging there are a lot people unhappy with him after he failed to challenge the sixth-inning Lonnie Chisenhall foul tip -- a strike three that was ruled a hit batter -- and a few questionable pitching changes, including lifting a cruising CC Sabathia at 77 pitches in that same frame.

Girardi didn't discount the possibility he could be let go.

"Whatever their decision is, you know, I'll live with it," Girardi said.

Girardi also said Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman apologized to him for accidentally "liking'' a user's comment on Instagram calling the New York manager an "imbecile.'' Girardi said Sunday he believes it was an accident. He said Chapman was concerned about the gaffe late Friday night and they talked about it the next day.

The team's fans were clearly unhappy with Girardi both on social media on Friday and in person on Sunday. When the Yankees were introduced prior to Game 3 of the ALDS in the Bronx, the manager was roundly booed. He was only member of team who was jeered.

Girardi, 52, has been the Yankees' manager for 10 years, guiding them to one World Series title in 2009 and six playoff appearances. The Yankees, with a new core of Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Greg Bird and Luis Severino and a strong farm system, appear on the verge of being a strong team for years to come.

Girardi wouldn't definitively say he wants to return. As he has said in past years, when his contract is up, he wants to consult with his family to decide if he even wants to return.

After initially defending his Friday decisions, Girardi admitted on Saturday that he messed up. The loss could hurt his reputation.

"There are a lot of people upset with me," Girardi said. "And that's all part of it. And that's something I have to deal with. The only thing I can do is give my best to this team moving forward. And that's what I'll do."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.