NEW YORK -- Trevor Bauer will start Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Monday night on short rest, the Cleveland Indians announced after their loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Bauer, who pitched brilliantly while throwing 6 2/3 shutout innings in the series opener, will try to close out the Yankees in the best-of-five series while being opposed by New York ace Luis Severino. Bauer will be pitching on three days' rest rather than the customary four.

Manager Terry Francona considered starting Josh Tomlin in Game 4. But Tomlin warmed up in the bullpen during Sunday's game, and Francona ultimately settled on Bauer after asking the righty if he were ready to go.

"I consider this normal rest for me,'' Bauer said. "If I could draw it out personally, this is how I'd pitch every time. Take my normal two days' recovery after my start and then do my day-before routine today and then roll it out there tomorrow. So I'm feeling very confident where I'm at.''

After going 7-7 with a 5.24 ERA in the first half, Bauer picked up the pace and went 10-2 with a 3.01 ERA after the All-Star break.

Bauer went 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA against the Yankees during the regular season before his gem in the ALDS opener.