BOSTON -- In an attempt to defend one of his players, Red Sox manager John Farrell was ejected from Game 4 of the American League Division Series.

Farrell ran onto the field in the second inning Monday as Dustin Pedroia argued with plate umpire Mark Wegner about a called third strike with the bases loaded and the Red Sox trailing 2-1. Pedroia appeared to contest that Houston Astros starter Charlie Morton's pitch was inside.

As Farrell got in between Pedroia and Wegner, he shouted a few words at the umpire, who booted the manager from the game. Red Sox bench coach Gary DiSarcina took the reins in Farrell's absence.

The pitch to Pedroia appeared to be in the same location as a called third strike to Jackie Bradley Jr. one batter earlier.

Wegner ranks among the most hitter-friendly umpires in terms of called strikes, according to ESPN Stats & Information, with a tendency to call pitches on the inside corner as balls more often than most umps.