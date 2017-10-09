BOSTON -- Desperate to avoid a winner-take-all Game 5 in this American League Division Series, the Houston Astros asked ace Justin Verlander to do something Monday that he hadn't done as a professional or in college.

It didn't work out well.

With the Astros leading by one run and trying to close out the Boston Red Sox in the best-of-five series, Verlander warmed up in the bullpen and made the first relief appearance of his career with one out and a runner on first base in the fifth inning. The first batter he faced, Red Sox rookie Andrew Benintendi, belted a two-run homer to right field to swing the score -- and perhaps the series -- in Boston's favor and prompt taunts of "Jus-tin! Jus-tin!" from the crowd at Fenway Park.

Regardless of the outcome, the move was bound to bring scrutiny upon Astros manager A.J. Hinch. Verlander was the winning pitcher in Game 1 and was lined up to start Game 5, if necessary, Wednesday night in Houston. Asking the 34-year-old right-hander to do something he hasn't done in 402 major league appearances (including postseason), 22 minor league outings and 42 games in college at Old Dominion will likely be perceived as a panic move by Hinch.

The Red Sox also made unconventional moves with their bullpen, bringing in ace Chris Sale in relief of starter Rick Porcello in the top of the fourth inning. But Sale has extensive experience as a reliever, having started his major league career in the bullpen with the Chicago White Sox in 2010 and 2011. Also, with the Red Sox on the brink of elimination, they had to be more concerned with winning Game 4 than planning for a potential Game 5.

Houston won the first two games of the ALDS by a combined score of 16-4. Asked Sunday, before Boston's 10-3 victory in Game 3, about how he was handling the pressure of the postseason, Hinch joked, "I'm a nervous wreck. Can't you tell?"

Hinch expanded on his answer.

"No, I'm good. I love this time of year," he said. "I'm so proud of being the manager here and leading this group of men and I'm having fun. I think that we do all this work to get to these moments, good or bad. ... If you don't keep perspective and you don't enjoy these moments, then why do we sit up here? Like, why do we do the work we do if we don't enjoy it? So, I'm having a great time."