Your guide to Tuesday's NLDS game: Can the Cubs eliminate the Nationals?

Hey, one game is better than none. After Monday's quadrupleheader saw the Astros clinch in thrilling style, the Yankees stay alive and then the Dodgers sweep the Diamondbacks, we're left with the Nationals and Cubs -- but there's enough drama in that series to fix our baseball appetite.

The most important thing of the day: Jake Arrieta threw just 10⅓ innings in September as he nursed a hamstring injury suffered at the beginning of the month. His last appearance came on Sept. 26, when he allowed five runs and two home runs to the Cardinals in three innings.

Margin of defeat for the Nationals' past 9 postseason losses, going back to 2012 NLDS Game 5.



Nine losses by 12 total runs ... oof. pic.twitter.com/bdZGwp6gdX — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) October 10, 2017

NLDS Game 4: Nationals at Cubs (Cubs lead 2-1)

Tanner Roark (13-11, 4.67) vs. Jake Arrieta (14-10, 3.53), 5:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

The stakes: Have we mentioned in this space that Dusty Baker has never won a World Series? Or that the Nationals are trying to avoid a fourth loss in the division series in six seasons without ever reaching the NLCS? The Nationals have hit just .121/.200/.231 in the first three games, and as painful as it was to lose Game 3 after Baker pulled Max Scherzer and let Sammy Solis and Oliver Perez serve up the game-tying and game-losing hits without Ryan Madson or Sean Doolittle getting into the game, the offense scored just one run and that was the result of a dropped fly ball.

If the Nationals win: They get to return home, where they hit much better (with an OPS that was 83 points higher), with Stephen Strasburg starting on five days of rest. Including his Game 1 start, Strasburg has a 0.78 ERA in 11 starts since the All-Star break while holding batters to a .166 average.

If the Cubs win: They pour champagne all over each other and celebrate their fourth straight playoff series win.

One key stat to know: Arrieta's season was all over the place and he seemed to hit a groove with a 2.25 ERA in July and 1.21 in August. But his best strikeout months were April and May and his lowest was July. His strand rate was terrible in the first half, much better in the second half. You could say this about any pitcher, but it's about fastball command: Batters slugged .429 and .526 off his fastball in April and May, .263 and .293 in July and August. Arrieta also had a big platoon split as lefties had an OPS 228 points higher. Baker should consider starting Adam Lind in left field to get an extra lefty bat in there.

The matchup that matters most: Roark versus the Cubs' lefty power bats, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber. Roark has your typical five-pitch arsenal with a four-seamer, two-seamer, plus a slider, curve and changeup. He does, however, have a significant platoon split:

vs. LHP: .284/.362/.474

vs. RHP: .223/.277/.341

With that in mind, look for Cubs manager Joe Maddon to stock his lineup again with lefties, which probably means Jon Jay in the outfield and Ben Zobrist at second base (or maybe he gives Ian Happ a start). Note the Cubs are carrying 14 position players, so that also gives Maddon more flexibility off the bench in case Baker brings in one of his lefty relievers.

The prediction: Arrieta is a bit of an unknown with his health, but this could be a game in which both managers have to go to the pens. Maddon does have John Lackey in reserve. Look for a little more offense, but the Cubs use their home-field advantage to clinch the series with a 5-4 win. Yes, another one-run loss for the Nationals.