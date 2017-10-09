New York Mets buying Triple-A Syracuse Chiefs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- The New York Mets are buying the Triple-A Syracuse Chiefs as they work toward centering more of their minor league baseball operations in their home state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed the deal Monday, calling it "a home run that ensures the Chiefs stay right where they belong while the next generation of `amazin' greats is fostered right here in central New York."

Cuomo is scheduled to appear in Syracuse on Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, the team's home, for a formal announcement. The Mets will make Syracuse their top minor league affiliate beginning in 2019.

New York's current Triple-A affiliate is in Las Vegas, and the distance has led to problems with quick call-ups after injuries and extra-inning games. The Mets had a Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo from 2009-12 before moving to Las Vegas.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse first reported the change in ownership.

The International League franchise has been community-owned since 1961 and has been affiliated with the Nationals for nine years. Washington's player-development contract with the Community Baseball Club of Central New York Inc. team was through the 2018 season.

The Mets also own the Binghamton Rumble Ponies of the Double-A Eastern League.