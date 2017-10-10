Tito Francona says Edwin Encarnación is going to run on Tuesday before Wednesday's Game 5 to gauge his progress from an ankle injury. (0:33)

CLEVELAND -- Indians manager Terry Francona is optimistic that designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion will be able to play in Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Encarnacion has missed the past two games of the series with a sprained right ankle.

"I think he is going to be OK," Francona said before Cleveland's workout Tuesday.

Francona said the team still wanted to see how Encarnacion ran during Tuesday's workout before making a final decision on his playing status.

Encarnacion has been out since Game 2, when he landed awkwardly while retreating to second base on a line-drive double play.

After signing a three-year, $60 million contract last offseason, Encarnacion hit .258 with 38 home runs and 107 RBIs for the Indians during the regular season. The right-handed-hitting slugger has not fared well against the Yankees' Game 5 starter, lefty CC Sabathia; Encarnacion has a career batting average of .273 with 0 home runs and 4 RBIs in 55 at-bats.

In Encarnacion's place, Michael Brantley has gone 1-for-11 in the series. Brantley, a two-time All Star, has had to deal with injuries the past two years, and Francona was hoping the outfielder's timing may be off.