CHICAGO -- Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals on Tuesday in Chicago has been postponed due to weather.

Game 4 now will be played Wednesday at 4:08 ET p.m. at Wrigley Field. The Cubs lead the best-of-five series, 2-1.

Tuesday's scheduled 5:38 p.m. ET start had been delayed due to the threat of bad weather about 40 minutes before first pitch. Fifteen minutes after that announcement, the grounds crew at Wrigley Field rolled the tarp onto the diamond.

Major League Baseball then made the call to postpone the game at about 6:15 p.m. ET.

According to Accuweather, there was a 50 to 70 percent chance of rain throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening in Chicago.

Before Tuesday's scheduled first pitch, Cubs manager Joe Maddon said scheduled Game 4 starter Jake Arrieta would still be on the mound Wednesday. Nationals skipper Dusty Baker said he was not sure whether his team would go with Tanner Roark or Stephen Strasburg. Roark was scheduled to start Tuesday. Strasburg, who started Game 1, would be on normal four days' rest Wednesday.