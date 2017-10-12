The Chicago Cubs will go with Kyle Hendricks as their starter for Thursday's Game 5, while the Nationals remained undecided Wednesday with their National League Division Series returning to Washington for the deciding game.

Washington manager Dusty Baker said he would go with either Gio Gonzalez or Tanner Roark, with Max Scherzer lurking in the bullpen.

"We're not sure yet," Baker said. "So we're trying to -- we're going to make up our mind, see the condition of everybody, and like I said, I'm not sure. I'm not trying to be coy at all, because that was the theme of the day, you know, with Stras. You know, whoever it is, I hope they pitch like Stras did today."

Stephen Strasburg limited the Cubs to three hits over seven innings with 12 strikeouts in Wednesday's 5-0 win.

Hendricks gets the start for the World Series champions after throwing seven sharp innings in a 3-0 victory over Strasburg in Game 1.

Hendricks said Tuesday he would be ready.

"I think that you have to stay in that mindset that you're going to pitch and be ready and get prepared mentally for that, because the situation definitely could arise," Hendricks said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.