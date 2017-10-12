After Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber allowed nine runs, including four homers, over 6 1/3 innings in two postseason starts, there was speculation that he was again fighting the back issue that landed him on the disabled list in May.

Indians manager Terry Francona mentioned earlier this week that Kluber might be battling his back again.

Editor's Picks Indians suffer an epic letdown with ALDS loss The Tribe entered October as baseball's hottest team, but now all of Cleveland is wondering how things could go so wrong so fast in the postseason.

After Cleveland's 5-2 loss to the Yankees in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday night, Kluber said of his health: "I don't feel like I need to get into details right now. I was healthy enough to go out there and try to pitch."

Said Francona: "He's fighting a lot. I think you also have to respect the fact that guy wants to go out there, and he's our horse. And sometimes it doesn't work.''

Kluber had been an AL Cy Young contender and one of baseball's most consistent pitchers all season, winning 18 games and leading the AL with a 2.25 ERA.