Tim Kurkjian explains that Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks does not only have the pitching ability, but also the demeanor and intelligence to guide Chicago past Washington and onto the NLCS. (0:58)

The Washington Nationals will start Gio Gonzalez for the deciding Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night, the team announced.

Gonzalez, who gets the start over Tanner Roark, will start against the Cubs' Kyle Hendricks at Nationals Park. The Nationals also will have Max Scherzer available in the bullpen as they try to win their first playoff series in four attempts since moving in 2005 to Washington, D.C.

Gonzalez pitched Game 2 against the Cubs, getting a no-decision in the Nationals' 6-3 victory. In that game, Gonzalez went five innings, giving up three runs on three hits -- two home runs -- and two walks. He struck out six.

Hendricks gets the start for the World Series champions after throwing seven sharp innings in a 3-0 victory over Strasburg in Game 1. The Cubs are 4-2 in games started by Hendricks over the last two postseasons, with both losses by a 1-0 score.

The winner of Thursday's game will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

