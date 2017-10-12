        <
          Masahiro Tanaka to take mound for Yankees in ALCS opener vs. Astros

          play
          Kurkjian: Astros offense will carry them in ALCS (0:48)

          Tim Kurkjian says the combo of Houston's bats and Dallas Keuchel's history vs. the Yankees will emerge in the ALCS. (0:48)

          6:45 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Masahiro Tanaka will take the mound Friday night when the New York Yankees open their American League Championship Series against the Astros in Houston.

          Luis Severino will start Game 2 on Saturday in Houston. CC Sabathia will start Game 3 on Monday in New York. Sonny Gray will take the mound for Game 4.

          Gray has only thrown 3 1/3 innings since Sept. 28, so he's scheduled to throw a simulated game Thursday at Minute Maid Park.

          The Yankees made the announcements Thursday afternoon, less than 24 hours after they knocked off the Cleveland Indians in the decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series.

          Tanaka pitched Game 3 of that series, striking out seven, walking one and allowing three hits in a 1-0 victory in New York.

          Tanaka will oppose Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel in the series opener. The two also met in the 2015 AL wild-card game, with Keuchel and the Astros winning 3-0.

          Justin Verlander will take the mound for the Astros in Game 2.

