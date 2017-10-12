NEW YORK -- Gary Cederstrom will be the umpire crew chief for the American League Championship Series and Mike Winters will handle the duties for the National League Championship Series.

Major League Baseball made the announcement Thursday. The ALCS begins Friday night when the New York Yankees visit the Houston Astros, and the NLCS starts Saturday at Dodger Stadium when Los Angeles hosts either Washington or the Chicago Cubs.

Joining Cederstrom on the ALCS crew will be Mark Carlson, Chad Fairchild, Chris Guccione, Jerry Meals, Jim Reynolds and Hunter Wendelstedt.

The NLCS crew includes Lance Barksdale, Eric Cooper, Alfonso Marquez, Todd Tichenor, Bill Welke and Jim Wolf.

Carlson and Cooper will be the replay officials for the first two games in their respective series. After that, Fairchild and Barksdale will move from the field to the replay center.

MLB umpire Mike Muchlinski will be the replay assistant through both series.