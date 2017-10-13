Greg Holland, an All-Star closer for the Rockies this season, will not exercise a $15 million player option in his contract and instead will become a free agent this offseason, FanRag Sports reported Thursday.

The hope for Holland, according to FanRag, is that he can secure a multiyear deal on the open market.

The 31-year-old right-hander had 41 saves -- tied for the most in the NL -- to go with a 3.61 ERA this season for the resurgent Rockies. He did fade some in the second half, with five losses and a 6.38 ERA.

Holland joined Colorado last offseason on a $6 million deal that included the $15 million option. He recorded 125 saves and made two American League All-Star teams as the Royals closer from 2013 to '15, before undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and missing all of 2016.

Holland will join a relatively weak free-agent closer market this offseason. Wade Davis of the Cubs is the other big name expected to be pursued. Comparatively, three free-agent closers last offseason -- Aroldis Chapman (Yankees), Kenley Jansen (Dodgers) and Mark Melancon (Giants) -- signed multiyear deals worth at least $60 million.