          Cubs' plane diverted to Albuquerque for medical issue

          1:51 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A flight carrying the Chicago Cubs to Los Angeles was diverted to New Mexico early Friday due to a medical issue on board.

          The plane was on its way to California again within a few hours.

          Albuquerque International Sunport spokesman Daniel Jiron said the plane landed in Albuquerque around 5:30 a.m. Friday. Jiron says the unidentified person with the medical issue was transported to a hospital.

          According to multiple reports, the person was a family member of someone on the charter flight and their condition is not life-threatening.

          Jiron said the crew flying the plane "timed out" and didn't have any more flying time left, so a second crew had to be brought in to take the flight to Los Angeles. He said the plane left Albuquerque around 10:30 a.m.

          The Cubs are set to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

