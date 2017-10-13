ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A flight carrying the Chicago Cubs to Los Angeles was diverted to New Mexico early Friday due to a medical issue on board.
The plane was on its way to California again within a few hours.
Albuquerque International Sunport spokesman Daniel Jiron said the plane landed in Albuquerque around 5:30 a.m. Jiron says the unidentified person with the medical issue was transported to a hospital.
According to multiple reports, the person was a family member of someone on the charter flight and the condition is not life-threatening.
Jiron said the crew flying the plane "timed out" and didn't have any more flying time left, so a second crew had to be brought in to take the flight to Los Angeles. He said the plane left Albuquerque around 10:30 a.m.
The Cubs are set to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.