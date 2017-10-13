HOUSTON -- Despite Aaron Judge's struggles in the American League Division Series, New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he has no plans to move Judge down in the order during the AL Championship Series.

"I never talked about moving him down," Girardi said.

Judge set an MLB-playoff-series record by striking out 16 times in the five ALDS games against Cleveland. Judge, a regular-season MVP candidate, had one hit in his 20 at-bats, which was a two-run double off Indians starter Trevor Bauer in Game 4. Judge hit a two-run homer in the wild-card-game win over the Twins.

Editor's Picks Altuve: Judge would have my vote for MVP With the two leading MVP candidates converging Friday night for Game 1 of the ALCS, Astros second baseman Jose Altuve didn't hesitate in saying that Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is the front-runner for the award.

"I don't want to lose sight," Girardi said. "Yes, he struck out a lot. Some of them were borderline pitches. Yes. Were they long at-bats? Yes. Did we face a really good pitching team? Yes. There were a lot of guys that didn't have a lot of hits. I don't want to lose sight that he has four RBIs in six games either in the playoffs."

For Game 1, Judge will bat second in front of fellow righty Gary Sanchez, with Didi Gregorius batting cleanup against Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel. When righty Justin Verlander starts Saturday for the Astros, Girardi expects to return to Judge, Gregorius and then Sanchez as his 3-4-5 batters.

On Friday, with the lefty starting, DH Matt Holliday received his first start of the playoffs.