HOUSTON -- Marwin Gonzalez delivered the biggest play Friday night in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

And then, his wife was ready to deliver a baby boy.

The Astros' Marwin Gonzalez joked that he was considering naming his family's new addition after star teammates Jose Altuve or Dallas Keuchel. Elsa/Getty Images

Gonzalez made a throw from left field to cut down a runner at home plate in the fifth inning of the Houston Astros' 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees. After the game, he hurried out of a news conference and went to a local hospital to be with his wife, Noel, who was giving birth to their third child.

"I am thinking of naming him Jose Altuve or Dallas Keuchel," Gonzalez said in Spanish, a reference to the Astros' All-Star second baseman and ace lefty, respectively.

Gonzalez, who said his wife was in labor, was escorted from Minute Maid Park by a security guard, but not before stopping to speak to a few family members.

With two outs, a runner on second base and the Astros leading by two runs in the fifth inning, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge lined a full-count pitch for a single to left field. Gonzalez fielded the ball, came up throwing and made a perfect peg to catcher Brian McCann to cut down Greg Bird, who had been running on contact.

"That was their best momentum in the game," Gonzalez said. "All I was thinking was to go get the ball as fast as I could since I knew he was on second and I knew that was the only chance to get a chance at home plate."

ESPN Deportes' Marly Rivera contributed to this report.