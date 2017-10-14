San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy said he was "feeling better" after undergoing a heart ablation procedure to correct an atrial fibrillation, or irregular heartbeat.

"The procedure went extremely well and I'm feeling better," the 62-year-old Bochy said in a statement Friday. "I'm grateful for the doctors and want to thank everyone who has reached out with well wishes."

It was his second ablation procedure this year, and the third heart procedure that Bochy has had in the last three seasons. He had a procedure in 2015 to insert two stents after blockages were discovered during his spring training physical.

Bochy, whose contract goes through the 2019 season, will rest until organizational meetings begin in San Francisco on Oct. 23. He also has planned trips to the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica in the offseason.

At 64-98, San Francisco dropped 23 more games than a year ago, just avoiding the franchise's first 100-loss season since 1985. The Giants will have the second overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft.

