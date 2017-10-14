Mark Teixeira and Eduardo Perez break down which team has the edge in offense, starting pitching, bullpen, defense and manager ahead of the NLCS between the Cubs and Dodgers. (3:11)

LOS ANGELES -- The Chicago Cubs have opted to start left-hander Jose Quintana in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

The team also had been mulling the possibility of going with fifth starter John Lackey, who didn't pitch against the Washington Nationals in the National League Division Series. Quintana pitched 2/3 of an inning in relief in the Cubs' Game 5 clincher Thursday.

The Chicago Tribune first reported that Quintana would start Game 1.

The Dodgers announced their rotation Friday, with ace Clayton Kershaw taking the mound in Game 1 at Dodger Stadium. He will be followed by Rich Hill, Yu Darvish and Alex Wood. That alignment is the same used by manager Dave Roberts during their three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Division Series.