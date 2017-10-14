The Los Angeles Dodgers have left All-Star shortstop Corey Seager off their roster for the National League Championship Series due to an injured back, the team announced Saturday.

Seager had missed workouts for three consecutive days because of what manager Dave Roberts described as a "muscular issue." in his back.

Seager suffered the injury while sliding into a base during the NLDS against Arizona, but Roberts said Friday that he was "very optimistic" that Seager would play in Game 1 against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Seager had batted .292 (7-for-24) against the Cubs this season. Infielder Charlie Culberson will take Seager's place on the Dodgers' roster.

Overall, Seager had a .295 batting average with 22 home runs and 77 RBIs this season. He went 3-for-11 with a triple and two RBIs against the Diamondbacks in the ALDS.