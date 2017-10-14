HOUSTON -- Marwin Gonzalez is back in the Houston Astros' starting lineup Saturday, 14 hours after his wife gave birth to the couple's third child following Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

Gonzalez's wife, Noel, gave birth to a son, Blake, at 12:52 a.m. Saturday at a Houston hospital, the team said. Gonzalez made it to the hospital in time for the birth following Houston's 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park.

Editor's Picks Your guide to Saturday's LCS games -- Astros, Dodgers must protect home field The Astros want to make sure their series can't end with them losing in the Bronx, and the Dodgers hope their extra rest doesn't make them rusty.

Astros aces take first swing in one-two punch plan Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander have formed a unique bond in a short time as teammates. Despite contrasting styles, after blanking the Yanks in Game 1, Keuchel should have plenty of tips for his co-ace ahead of Game 2. 1 Related

Gonzalez started in left field and hit fifth in the order in the series opener, and manager A.J. Hinch posted the same starting lineup behind Justin Verlander in Game 2. Gonzalez contributed a huge defensive play in Game 1, throwing out Greg Bird at the plate on a single by Aaron Judge to keep the Yankees off the board in the fifth inning.

"Pretty good night for him," Hinch said. "That's a good day, and he's back in the lineup [Saturday]."

Added Astros catcher Brian McCann: "For him to have the game he had last night, get a chance to have his baby and be back in the lineup is awesome.''

Gonzalez was a major unsung contributor to the Astros' success during the regular season. He hit 23 homers, drove in 90 runs, logged a .907 OPS and ranked fourth on the team behind Jose Altuve, George Springer and Carlos Correa, with a 4.8 wins above replacement.

Gonzalez started 38 games in left field, 33 at shortstop, 20 at first base, 15 at third and 14 at second during the regular season for the Astros.