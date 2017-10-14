'A few steps from the top of the world': Riding the iconic train at Minute Maid Park

Before Game 2 of the ALCS, ESPN's Scott Lauber received an inside look at Houston's train, which sits beyond and above the left field bleachers. (1:13)

HOUSTON --- Bobby Vasquez has the best view of the best offense in baseball.

Vasquez, who answers to the name "Bobby Dynamite," is the conductor of the train that runs 90 feet above the ground beyond the left-field wall at Minute Maid Park. His uniform: overalls and an orange Houston Astros T-shirt. His job: maneuver the train along 800 feet of track, ring the bell, and toot the whistle whenever the Astros take the field for the first inning, hit a home run or score a run.

And considering the Astros scored more runs (896) this season than any team since the 2009 New York Yankees, Bobby Dynamite has logged a lot of miles in the choo-choo.

This is a view of Minute Maid Park in Houston not many people get to see — from atop the left-field train! Matt Marrone, ESPN.com

"They've been making me earn my keep this year, that's for sure," he said. "But it's been fun. If I'm busy, that means hopefully good things are happening for us on the field."

Vasquez, who got his nickname because he used to do the dance that was popularized in the move "Napoleon Dynamite," has been driving the Astros' train for 17 years. He has missed only 13 games -- none since 2003. His office is a small compartment with room for two benches flanking a control panel. The train moves at a speed of 2.5 mph, although it used to go much faster. Vasquez has an emergency brake, just in case.

One occupational hazard: dodging home runs. Vasquez has been hit by a few. Jeff Bagwell and Moises Alou homered off the train. Of the current crop of Astros, Evan Gattis, Jose Altuve and George Springer have launched moonshots in Vasquez's direction.

"I kind of feel like the kid in the golf cart at the driving range up here sometimes," he said.

There's something else you need to know about Bobby Dynamite: He's scared of heights, a fear he didn't fully realize in 2001 when he went from interning in the Astros' promotions department to sitting in the train.

Another look at the train at Minute Maid Park and its conductor — "Bobby Dynamite" Vasquez. He's been driving the train for 17 years and missed only 13 games. His most memorable in-game moment: Jeff Kent's walkoff homer in Game 5 of the 2004 NLCS. "I could literally see the ballpark shaking as I was driving the train down the tracks." Scott Lauber, ESPN Staff Writer

"I'm deathly afraid of heights," he said. "I'm 90 feet off the ground up here, and that's about 89 feet more than what I'm comfortable with. And I also have like this huge fear of lightning. I'm up here surrounded by steel 90 feet in the air. What could go wrong? I've been up here twice when lightning struck the ballpark. My fear is very justified."

The Astros have been to only one World Series (2005) and have never won a championship. That could all change this season, and as usual, Bobby Dynamite will have the best seat in the house.

"I've seen a lot of triumphs, a lot of heartbreak, a lot of great games, a lot of not-so-great games," he said. "Here we are, just a few steps from the top of the world."

Video by Matt Marrone