Your guide to Sunday's LCS game -- Cubs look to Lester to even series

You don't want to overreact to four playoff games, but the Dodgers look like they've brought their A-plus-game to the postseason, resembling the team that went 56-11 at one stretch. They're good enough that they don't need Clayton Kershaw to carry them like they have in the past and were happy to get five solid innings from him in Game 1. Yasiel Puig has been locked in so far, the bullpen suddenly looks like a shutdown crew and even emergency shortstop Charlie Culberson delivered a big sac fly and double in his first game filling in for Corey Seager.

The most important thing of the day: Jon Lester has to go deep into the game. The Cubs bullpen has allowed 16 runs in 20.1 innings in six playoff games, with almost as many walks (15) as strikeouts (17). It has allowed five home runs after allowing three in 17 postseason games in 2016. The pen was solid enough in the regular season, but Joe Maddon doesn't really know who he can trust right now. "We have to get the bullpen in order," Maddon said after Game 1. The good news is that Wade Davis got a much-needed day of rest after throwing 44 pitches in the NLDS clincher.

NLCS Game 2: Cubs at Dodgers (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Jon Lester (13-8, 4.33) vs. Rich Hill (18-4, 2.31), 7:38 p.m. ET (TBS)

The stakes: The Dodgers have a chance to take a commanding 2-0 lead as the series shifts to Wrigley Field. This is the 10th postseason for the Dodgers since they last reached a World Series -- which would be the longest streak in major league history if they don't advance this postseason (the A's and Braves have active streaks of nine straight such postseasons).

If the Dodgers win: They would love to be up 2-0 for the Yu Darvish start in Game 3. With the Rangers, Darvish didn't exactly have a reputation as a big-game pitcher, as he gave up four home runs in a playoff start in 2016. He did well against the Diamondbacks, allowing one run in five innings, but Roberts pulled him quickly in the sixth after he hit the first batter.

If the Cubs win: They will be ecstatic if they get a split at Dodger Stadium, and they have the right guy going. Lester is one of those guys who can keep his heartbeat slow during the postseason, with a career 2.57 ERA over 143.1 innings.

One key stat to know: Puig hit his first career postseason home run as he continues to give the Dodgers patient, quality at-bats. Heading into the 2017 postseason, he had played 27 games and had been homerless in 76 at-bats, hitting .263/.325/.329. In four games this year, he's hitting .467/.529/.933, with two walks and just one strikeout. The whole playoff experience thing is usually overrated, but in Puig's case, it seems to ring true. Remember back to his first postseason when he was swinging at everything and struck out 14 times with one walk. His bat is also big because, with Seager out, they don't have as much lineup depth, especially against lefties. Puig actually struggled against lefties in the regular season (.197), but his home run came off southpaw reliever Mike Montgomery.

The matchup that matters most: Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo versus the Dodgers' pitching staff. The Cubs are down, and it's time for the big boys to step up. Bryant has 11 K's in six playoff games -- to be fair, you try hitting Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer -- and has to get on base to give Rizzo some RBI opportunities. Rizzo, meanwhile, is just 4-for-23 in the postseason.

The prediction: We'll see the same kind of game, with both starters battling to a draw. But Lester, pitching on three days of rest after throwing 55 pitches in Game 4 of the NLDS, doesn't go deep enough. The Cubs bullpen falters again -- Cody Bellinger, hello -- and the Dodgers win 4-3.