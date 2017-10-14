HOUSTON -- New York Yankees Game 2 starter Luis Severino was removed by manager Joe Girardi after four innings and just 62 pitches, making it likely he has suffered an injury.

The Yankees did not make an immediate announcement as to what was wrong with Severino. He allowed one earned run on two hits with two walks and no strikeouts before exiting.

In the fourth inning, a Yankee trainer checked on Severino, though the reasoning was not fully clear at the time as to why. Replays showed Severino vigorously winding his right throwing arm around like a hand of a clock, indicating something might be wrong with his arm or shoulder. After the trainer came out, Severino stayed in the game.

Later in the same inning, Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel smacked a one-hopper off Severino's left wrist. In the fifth, reliever Tommy Kahnle replaced Severino.

Severino, 23, was the Yankees' best starter in the regular season, going 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA. He recorded only one out in his wild-card start against the Minnesota Twins before Girardi called on the bullpen, but he rebounded with seven strong innings of three-run ball in an ALDS Game 4 win over the Cleveland Indians.