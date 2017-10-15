LOS ANGELES -- Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon was ejected for arguing with umpire Mike Winters after a call at the plate was overturned by video review in the seventh inning of the opening game of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night

With one out and Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Charlie Culberson on second base, Justin Turner singled to left field. Kyle Schwarber threw to home plate, where catcher Willson Contreras stuck out his left leg as Culberson tried to get his hand around him to touch the bag. Culberson missed the plate and was tagged out by Contreras.

The Dodgers challenged on the grounds Contreras broke rule 7.13, which states "unless the catcher is in possession of the ball, the catcher cannot block the pathway of the runner as he is attempting to score. If, in the judgment of the umpire, the catcher without possession of the ball blocks the pathway of the runner, the umpire shall call or signal the runner safe."

The rule was instituted prior to the 2014 season.

Plate umpire Lance Barksdale called Culberson out on the field but video review reversed it and Maddon was tossed in the ensuing argument. The run increased the Dodgers' lead to 5-2.

