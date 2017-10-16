Your guide to Monday's LCS game: Will Yankees' offense back CC Sabathia?

NEW YORK -- It has been a familiar refrain over these past nine years. Whenever the New York Yankees need a pick-me-up, they tap on the broad shoulders of CC Sabathia.

Here we go again.

Since 2009, the Yankees have won 11 of Sabathia's 15 postseason starts. This season, they are 20-9 in the big lefty's starts, including a decisive Game 5 of the Division Series in Cleveland. So, they have cause to be confident with Sabathia on the mound as the American League Championship Series shifts to Yankee Stadium for Game 3 Monday night.

But pitching isn't the reason the Yankees are in a 2-0 hole against the Houston Astros. After back-to-back 2-1 losses, they must get their offense churning if Sabathia is going to have any chance.

The most important thing of the day: When the Astros needed a run in the ninth inning of Game 2, their dynamic duo -- Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa -- delivered the team's first walk-off postseason victory since 2005. Now it's the Yankees who are desperate for offense. Paging Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez. Judge and Sanchez are a combined 1-for-14 with eight strikeouts in the ALCS after going 5-for-43 with 26 strikeouts in the Division Series. If Judge and Sanchez don't wake up and smell October, the Yankees have no chance of coming back.

"I feel good about them," manager Joe Girardi said. "We've counted on them all year. We believe in them, and I think they're going to come out of it."

ALCS Game 3: Astros at Yankees (Houston leads 2-0)

Charlie Morton (14-7, 3.62) vs. CC Sabathia (14-5, 3.69), 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

The stakes: Another loss and the Yankees would have to pull a 2004 Boston Red Sox out of their caps to prevent the Astros from reaching the World Series for the second time in franchise history. The odds are already stacked against the Yanks. Only two teams -- the 1985 Kansas City Royals and 1981 Los Angeles Dodgers -- have come back from multiple 2-0 series deficits in one postseason.

If the Astros win: They will gain a stranglehold on the series, if they haven't already. Teams that win the first two games of a best-of-seven postseason series go on to win the series 83.8 percent of the time (67-13). Teams that win the first three games? Well, it's almost automatic.

If the Yankees win: It would mark their first victory in this postseason that didn't come in an elimination game. They also would remain undefeated at home in these playoffs. And it would have to at least make Astros manager A.J. Hinch think about bringing back lefty Dallas Keuchel on short rest for Game 4, a scenario he has said is unlikely.

One key stat to know: Neither team scored many runs in Houston, but true to form, the Astros made a lot more contact. After striking out 1,087 times during the season, fewest in the majors, they whiffed only nine times through the first two games. The Yankees, meanwhile, struck out 27 times, with Sanchez and Brett Gardner leading the way with five whiffs apiece. This isn't a two-game ALCS phenomenon for the Yankees either. They have struck out at least 10 times in seven consecutive postseason games, longest streak by a team in playoff history.

The matchup that matters most: Of the 67 Yankees hitters who have come to the plate in this series, 58 faced either Keuchel or Justin Verlander. With neither of the Astros aces set to start the next two games, the Yankees figure to see a lot more of Houston's bullpen -- and that could be a good thing.

Hinch hasn't demonstrated much faith in any relievers other than closer Ken Giles. He used Verlander as an eight-out bridge to Giles in Game 4 of the Division Series, asked Giles to throw 37 pitches in a five-out save in Game 1 of the ALCS and got a 124-pitch complete game from Verlander in Game 2. But eventually -- and likely as soon as Game 3 -- the Astros will need to get outs from Chris Devenski, Will Harris and Luke Gregerson. If Morton gets lifted early, Joe Musgrove and either Brad Peacock or Lance McCullers will get into the mix. And then things might get interesting.

"They've been up a couple of times, and there's been situations where they would be used," Hinch said. "The type of two starts that we've gotten, it's pretty obvious it's been a little bit of a surprising lack of pitching usage."

The prediction: Unlike in the Division Series, when the Astros blew out the Red Sox by a 16-4 margin in the first two games, the Yankees proved they belong on the same field by playing a pair of 2-1 games in Houston. It's only a matter of time before the Sluggin' Stros -- the best offense in baseball -- bust out, and maybe it happens Monday night. But the Yankees can win a slugfest, too. Being back in their ballpark and facing neither Keuchel nor Verlander will help their young hitters settle in for a 6-5 victory and tighten the series.