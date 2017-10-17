Four months after electing a conservative course of treatment for a recurring knee problem, Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez had surgery Tuesday that likely will cause him to miss the start of next season.

Rodriguez underwent a reconstruction of the patellofemoral ligament in his right knee, the Red Sox announced. The procedure will sideline the 24-year-old left-hander for "approximately six months," according to the team, which would keep him off a mound until April.

First baseman/designated hitter Hanley Ramirez also spent time on Dr. James Andrews' operating table Tuesday. Ramirez underwent a left shoulder arthroscopy and debridement but is expected to be ready for next season, the Red Sox said.

Hi my people, went in for left shoulder surgery today, keep me in prayers. Coming back stronger in '18, love you all #RedSoxNation @RedSox pic.twitter.com/axDr10BB5x — Hanley Ramirez ⚾️ (@HanleyRamirez) October 17, 2017

Rodriguez spent six weeks on the disabled list in the middle of the season after suffering a right knee subluxation when he fell over in the bullpen while warming up for a start in Baltimore on June 1. At the time, Rodriguez sought a second opinion from Andrews, who recommended rest and rehabilitation while leaving open the possibility that surgery might be required after the season.

It marked at least the third time Rodriguez had missed time with a similar right knee issue. He was injured while shagging fly balls in spring training in 2016 and missed the season's first two months.

Given the uncertainty over Rodriguez's health, the Red Sox might be in the market for another starting pitcher. Chris Sale, David Price, Drew Pomeranz, Rick Porcello and Steven Wright are under contract for 2018, but right-hander Doug Fister is eligible for free agency.

Dustin Pedroia could follow Ramirez and Rodriguez into surgery. Pedroia will decide within the next few days on a course of treatment for his left knee, according to a source familiar with his thinking. The Red Sox second baseman has seen specialists in New York and Boston.

"If you were to get it fixed, the recovery is a long time," Pedroia said last week. "So, I have a lot of things to weigh with the doctors and figure it out."