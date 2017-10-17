        <
          Kyle Schwarber batting second as Cubs look to cut NLCS deficit against Dodgers

          5:08 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CHICAGO -- The Cubs have altered their lineup for Game 3 of the NL Championship Series, putting Kyle Schwarber in the No. 2 spot and benching struggling second baseman Javier Baez.

          Schwarber got the start in left field on Tuesday night against Dodgers right-hander Yu Darvish. With Schwarber batting second behind Ben Zobrist, NL MVP Kris Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and catcher Willson Contreras each moved down a spot in the order.

          Chicago lost the first two games in Los Angeles. The World Series champions are batting just .117 (7-for-60) in the best-of-seven series.

          Zobrist replaced Baez at second base, but the slick-fielding Baez likely will come in if the Cubs have a lead late in the game. Baez is 0-for-19 with eight strikeouts for the playoffs.

