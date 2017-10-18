A statue immortalizing Ken Griffey Jr.'s iconic swing is missing one little thing: the Baseball Hall of Famer's bat.

A vandal stole the bat from the Griffey statue outside of the Seattle Mariners' Safeco Field at around 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, according to police.

The Seattle Police Department said the bat has been recovered and a man has been charged with malicious mischief, a felony.

Police have recovered the bat stolen from the Ken Griffey Jr. statue outside of Safeco Field. Ted S. Warren/AP Photo

The statue was unveiled in April. It shows Griffey's home run follow-through, a sight seen 630 times in his 22-year MLB career.

Drafted by the Mariners No. 1 overall in 1987, Griffey was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016.