          Ken Griffey Jr. statue outside of Safeco Field has bat stolen

          11:26 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          A statue immortalizing Ken Griffey Jr.'s iconic swing is missing one little thing: the Baseball Hall of Famer's bat.

          A vandal stole the bat from the Griffey statue outside of the Seattle Mariners' Safeco Field at around 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, according to police.

          The Seattle Police Department said the bat has been recovered and a man has been charged with malicious mischief, a felony.

          The statue was unveiled in April. It shows Griffey's home run follow-through, a sight seen 630 times in his 22-year MLB career.

          Drafted by the Mariners No. 1 overall in 1987, Griffey was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016.

