Tony La Russa will leave his role as a chief baseball analyst with the Arizona Diamondbacks at the end of the month, the team announced Wednesday.

La Russa, 73, was hired in 2014 with the hope that the Hall of Fame manager could help turn the franchise around.

His job was in jeopardy at the end of last season, when the Diamondbacks parted ways with De Jon Watson, their senior vice president of baseball operations.

However, La Russa was still with the franchise this season when it went 93-69 and earned its first postseason berth since 2011.