CHICAGO -- The home plate umpire in Game 4 of the NLCS said he was "dead wrong" in overturning a call that saw Cubs manager Joe Maddon ejected for the second time in the series.

With the Cubs leading 3-2 in the top of the eighth inning and a runner on first base, Dodgers outfielder Curtis Granderson swung at the seventh pitch of the at-bat as the ball bounced in front of catcher Willson Contreras.

Initially, plate umpire Jim Wolf signaled Granderson was out, but after Dodgers manager Dave Roberts protested, Wolf got together with the other five umpires. As they huddled, replays of the swing were shown on the video board that seemed to indicate Granderson never made contact with the ball.

The umpires never looked at the replay and instead called it foul.

Maddon went ballistic, arguing with all six umpires and pointing at the video board, but to no avail. He was kicked out, and Granderson struck out on the next pitch.

The Cubs held on for their first win of the series.

Wolf admitted afterwards that he was "dead wrong" on the call.

"I talked myself into the whole thing," Wolf said.

Cubs skipper Joe Maddon has been ejected from Games 1 and 4 of the NLCS. Jim Young/USA TODAY Sports

Maddon said after the game "the process was wrong."

"I'm not here to bang on umpires, but that can't happen. The process was terrible. If Granderson hits a home run there I might come running out of the clubhouse in my jockstrap," Maddon said afterwards.

"The explanation was eventually -- eventually it turned into hearing two sounds. Not one of them saw a foul tip or heard -- thought it was a foul tip. It was based on two sounds, which I totally cannot agree with that process whatsoever. When you have 40-some thousand people, it's late in the game. The other sound could have come from some lady screaming in the first row. I have no idea. I can't buy that process," Maddon said.

Maddon was kicked out of Game 1 of the series in Los Angeles after arguing a replay reversal that went against his team.

"This is an elimination game. This isn't another game on June 23. If I don't do that, what are my guys going to think?" Maddon said.

Crew chief Mike Winters said they did not want to toss Maddon.

"When Joe was arguing, he was yelling at everybody, because at that point, the process didn't matter to him. It just mattered that it didn't go his way. And so we were trying to calm him down and we tried not to eject him, but he made that impossible," Winters said.

For his part, Granderson said he thought he made contact.

"I don't know how they saw it, you'd have to ask them. But I thought I foul-tipped it. That's why I stood there."

Game 5 is set for Thursday at Wrigley Field.

ESPN's Bradford Doolittle and Jesse Rogers contributed to this report.