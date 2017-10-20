Enrique Hernandez takes Hector Rondon deep to right field for a grand slam that lands in the basket, giving Los Angeles a 7-0 lead in the third inning. (0:31)

CHICAGO -- It hasn't been 108 years since the Los Angeles Dodgers have won a World Series, but they are one step closer to erasing their own drought. After knocking out the defending champion Chicago Cubs in the National League Championship Series with an 11-1 victory at Wrigley Field on Thursday, the Dodgers are back in the World Series for the first time since 1988, when Orel Hershiser and Kirk Gibson led the team to a dramatic upset of the A's.

This is the Dodgers' 11th postseason appearance since then, and their stretch of 10 appearances in a row without a title is an MLB record. That history has been punctuated by four previous losses in the NLCS, including last season when the Cubs beat them in six games, a defeat that prompted ace starter Clayton Kershaw to admit the Cubs were "just the better team."

This year was different. Kershaw was once again the mound for the Dodgers, but this time trying to pitch his team into the World Series instead of facing elimination. In his five previous NLCS starts dating back to 2013, the Dodgers had been shut out three times and scored just six runs - three of those coming in Game 1 of this series after Kershaw had been knocked out. Enrique Hernandez's second homer of the game, a third-inning grand slam, helped power the Dodgers past the Cubs on Thursday night and into the World Series. Matt Slocum/AP Photo

In this game, the Dodgers scored early and often with supersub Enrique Hernandez the offensive hero, with a solo home run to left-center off Jose Quintana in the second and then an opposite-field grand slam to right-center off reliever Hector Rondon that gave the Dodgers a 7-0 lead. He'd add a two-run homer in the ninth, ending the night 3-for-4 with seven RBI.

Kershaw did his partas well, throwing six innings to earn the win. He gave up one run, on a solo homer by Kris Bryant, on three hits while striking out five against one walk.

Just a few weeks ago, it was difficult to envision the Dodgers going 7-1 in eight postseason games. After a torrid 56-11 run put them on pace to challenge the MLB record for wins in a season, they inexplicably lost 16 of 17 from late August through mid-September, a stretch of ineptitude no playoff team had ever endured. The Dodgers recovered to finish with 104 wins, most in the majors and most for the franchise since it moved to Los Angeles in 1958.

"We learned that we could get through something like that and come out on the other side," manager Dave Roberts said before Game 4. "It was also encouraging to see that guys continued to stay the course as far as the preparation. There wasn't any finger pointing. We still banded together and stayed focused on winning baseball games."

The Dodgers eliminated the Cubs even though All-Star shortstop Corey Seager, the team's No. 2 hitter, missed the series with a sore back. Roster depth has been key to the team's success all season and in Seager's absence, Charlie Culberson - who started just one game at shortstop all season - started the first two games and Game 5 while Chris Taylor, who had become the team's starting center fielder, took over in Games 3 and 4. Hernandez has started games at seven positions this season and was in the starting lineup with the lefty Quintana starting.

After losing to the Cubs last season, in which injuries had depleted the Dodgers rotation by playoff time, Andrew Friedman, president of baseball operations, knew "depth was going to be a critical factor" for 2017. "We felt like we were going to have to make some very hard decisions in spring training," he said on the field prior to Game 4. "It kind of felt like hitting your head against the wall, but those are good conversations to be having."

That depth manifested itself in surprising ways. Taylor, acquired in a minor deal with the Mariners in 2016, actually began the season in Triple-A. Called up later in April, he had never played the outfield in the majors until starting in center field on May 24. He ended up hitting .288 with 21 home runs.

Cody Bellinger also started in Triple-A, but a slew of injuries left the Dodgers desperate for an outfielder and he made his major league debut April 25. "Honestly, I thought I was going to be a September call-up," he said earlier this week. "I had no expectations to get called up at the time I did. When the Triple-A season started, I wanted to do everything I could to have the front office trust me if they were going to call me up."

Bellinger set a National League rookie record with 39 home runs and he doubled in Taylor in the first inning Thursday for the game's first run, singled and scored ahead of Hernandez's homer in the third and singled and scored in the fourth.

On the pitching side, only Kershaw made more than 25 starts and even he missed 40 days on the DL with his own back problem. He still finished 18-4 with a 2.31 ERA, good for his fifth NL ERA crown. Closer Kenley Jansen dominated with 109 strikeouts in 68.1 innings and just one blown save.

The biggest surprise has been setup guy Brandon Morrow. The oft-injured veteran also began in Triple-A, not appearing with the Dodgers until May 29. He ended up allowing a meager .213 slugging percentage, best among MLB relievers.

Asked about that 1-16 stretch before Game 4, Kershaw said, "I guess you learn that it's probably humbling for us, realizing we're not unstoppable. We're not unbeatable, which was probably a good thing for us."

If you ask the Cubs, however, they might say the Dodgers do look pretty unbeatable right now.