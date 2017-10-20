Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager is "doing everything he can to get healthy" and the Dodgers "expect him back for Game 1" of the World Series, manager Dave Roberts said Thursday night.

Seager missed the National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs because of a back injury.

The Dodgers won the NL pennant for the first time since 1988 in an 11-1 win over the defending champion Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Roberts also said Clayton Kershaw would start Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, and the team would figure out the rest of the rotation at a later time.

The Dodgers will face either the New York Yankees or the Houston Astros in the World Series. The Yankees lead the Astros 3-2 and will play Game 6 in Houston on Friday night.

Said Kershaw about the ALCS: "Hopefully, they go seven games and play 37 innings in the seventh game."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.