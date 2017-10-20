Dusty Baker will not return as the Washington Nationals' manager in 2018, the team announced Friday.

Baker led the Nationals to the postseason in each of his two seasons with the club but couldn't get past the National League Division Series.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision for us. Dusty Baker led the team to the first back-to-back division titles in our history and represented our club with class on and off the field," the team's ownership wrote in an open letter. "He is one of the true gentleman in our sport, and we thank him for the successes that we enjoyed together over the last two years. We wish him nothing but the best going forward."

Baker's contract expired at the end of this season. The contracts for the rest of the coaching staff also expired.

A conference call to discuss the decision was set for 1 p.m. ET Friday.

The Nationals were 192-132 under Baker. His .593 winning percentage was the best in Nationals franchise history for a manger who led the team for at least one full season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

