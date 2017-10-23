Chicago Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez will interview with the Washington Nationals for their open managerial job, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

The Washington Post was the first to report the interview.

Dusty Baker was fired by the Nationals on Friday after two seasons. Baker won the National League East division titles both of his seasons, but then lost in the NLDS both seasons.

The Nationals are seeking their sixth manager since 2009.

Martinez, 53, played 16 seasons in the majors as an outfielder and first baseman. He's been the bench coach with Joe Maddon since the 2008 season, first with the Tampa Bay Rays and then with the Cubs.

Martinez has interviewed for managerial positions before, and was a candidate for the Nationals' job in 2013.