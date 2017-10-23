The St. Louis Cardinals made changes to their coaching staff Monday, adding former Cardinals great Willie McGee and bringing back Jose Oquendo as third base coach.

Mike Shildt will move from third base coach to bench coach and Ron "Pop" Warner will return to manager Mike Matheny's staff as assistant field coordinator.

Jose Oquendo is back to coach third base for the Cardinals. Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

"We feel that by bringing the experience, past successes and baseball savvy that these three gentlemen possess to our major league coaching staff will be a strong benefit to our ball club," Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said in a statement. "Whether it's coaching, teaching, game analysis, game planning, etc., etc. ... these three men bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team."

Oquendo took a leave of absence from the coaching staff at the beginning of the 2016 season to have knee replacement surgery. Before that, he had spent 16 seasons with the club as third base and bench coach.

Oquendo played for the Cardinals from 1986 to1995, a versatile infielder who spent most of his time as the Cardinals' regular second baseman alongside shortstop Ozzie Smith.

McGee, who played for the Cardinals from 1982 to 1990 and was named NL MVP in 1985, had spent the last three seasons with the Cardinals as a special assistant to the general manager. One of his roles was to travel around to minor league teams and to provide coaching and advice.

The Cardinals have not yet specified what McGee's role will be.