LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday he and his staff were still working to finalize their World Series roster, but shortstop Corey Seager will be on it.

The Dodgers had delayed a decision on Seager after initially saying he was expected to return for the Series, which begins Tuesday against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium.

Editor's Picks Is Corey Seager the key player in the World Series? Whether the NL champs get their All-Star shortstop back or not is one factor that could decide who is favored in a Fall Classic with razor-thin margins.

Seager missed the Dodgers' five-game win over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Championship Series.

Seager, nursing a bad back, has been working out in Los Angeles since the Dodgers finished a sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Division Series.

In the finale of the Arizona series, Seager injured his back while sliding into a base, a condition that lingered long enough to keep him from the Dodgers' NLCS roster.