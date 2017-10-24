Only in Los Angeles: Which celebrities are attending World Series Game 1

With the Los Angeles Dodgers returning to the World Series for the first time since 1988, Game 1 against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium provides fans an opportunity to see some stars. Before and during the game, they'll be able to spot more than a few of them at Chavez Ravine, and not just on the field during the game. 2017 MLB Postseason Keep up with the latest as baseball's top teams contend for the title. • Ultimate playoff guide » | WS Picks »

Among the celebrities expected to be in attendance Tuesday night at Game 1 include:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Jason Bateman

Larry David

Kirsten Dunst

Ari Emmanuel

Arsenio Hall

Dustin Hoffman

Ken Jeong

Val Kilmer

Jimmy Kimmel

George Lopez

Mario Lopez

Rob Lowe

Members of Maroon 5

James Marsden

Seth McFarlane

Omar Miller

Brett Ratner

Jerry Seinfeld

Kate Upton