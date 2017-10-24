Only in Los Angeles: Which celebrities are attending World Series Game 1

With the Los Angeles Dodgers returning to the World Series for the first time since 1988, Game 1 against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium provides fans an opportunity to see some stars. Before and during the game, they'll be able to spot more than a few of them at Chavez Ravine, and not just on the field during the game.
Among the celebrities expected to be in attendance Tuesday night at Game 1 include:
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Jason Bateman
Larry David
Kirsten Dunst
Ari Emmanuel
Arsenio Hall
Dustin Hoffman
Ken Jeong
Val Kilmer
Jimmy Kimmel
George Lopez
Mario Lopez
Rob Lowe
Members of Maroon 5
James Marsden
Seth McFarlane
Omar Miller
Brett Ratner
Jerry Seinfeld
Kate Upton