        <
        >

          Only in Los Angeles: Which celebrities are attending World Series Game 1

          With celebs like Jason Bateman in the stands, you never know who you might be sitting next to during the World Series. Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire
          8:17 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          With the Los Angeles Dodgers returning to the World Series for the first time since 1988, Game 1 against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium provides fans an opportunity to see some stars. Before and during the game, they'll be able to spot more than a few of them at Chavez Ravine, and not just on the field during the game.

          Among the celebrities expected to be in attendance Tuesday night at Game 1 include:

          Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

          Jason Bateman

          Larry David

          Kirsten Dunst

          Ari Emmanuel

          Arsenio Hall

          Dustin Hoffman

          Ken Jeong

          Val Kilmer

          Jimmy Kimmel

          George Lopez

          Mario Lopez

          Rob Lowe

          Members of Maroon 5

          James Marsden

          Seth McFarlane

          Omar Miller

          Brett Ratner

          Jerry Seinfeld

          Kate Upton

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.